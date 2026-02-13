Tyson Fury's next fight venue announced

An undated picture of British boxer Tyson Fury. — Reuters

The British boxer, Tyson Fury, will make a comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as he announced in a social media post on Thursday.

Fury, 37, the former world heavyweight champion, will come out of his most recent retirement to have a fight on 11 April, and that will be covered by Netflix.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which holds 62,000 fans, previously hosted Fury’s win over Derek Chisora and Anthony Joshua’s first defeat to Oleksandr Usyk.

This April showdown will mark Fury’s fifth return from retirement and his first fight on home soil since 2022, after staging his last three bouts in Saudi Arabia.

The Briton did not have a fight since he lost his rematch with unified champion Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024, and retired a month afterwards.

However, Fury declared his comeback to the sport in January with a match against Russian Makhmudov, 36, who has won 21 out of his 23 matches.

On Monday, 16 February, a media conference will be held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It was also the place where his last UK fight was held in December 2022, in which he defeated Derek Chisora to defend the WBC title.

The promoter of Fury, Frank Warren, informed international media that the boxer is in excellent physical condition and is willing to show a point.

"He's really got the bit between his teeth, he's training hard in Thailand, he's got himself in good shape," Fury's promoter Warren, said.

"He looks after himself and he is in shape. He'll be in fight mode ready to go and he's out to prove a point."