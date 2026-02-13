Declan Rice urges calm after Arsenal draw with Brentford

Arsenal's Declan Rice looks dejected after the match against Brentford in Premier League on February 12, 2026. — Reuters

Arsenal player Declan Rice has urged his colleagues to steer clear of distractions and be able to still out the external noise following the Gunners' 1-1 draw with Brentford, failing to increase their points at the summit of the Premier League.

Noni Madueke put Arsenal ahead after 61st minutes with a header in the Gtech Community Stadium, and Keane Lewis-Potter levelled the score ten minutes later, placing the north London club four points in front of second-placed Manchester City.

The draw is a big blow to the title race; Arsenal was set to have a 9-point lead over the title, but City beat Liverpool and Fulham.

Rice admitted that it was not easy to maintain the high form during the season.

While addressing the challenges of the season, he shared his different views regarding the long run.

“In this journey you are never going to be at the level for 70 games of the season but you have to be at the best you can. The small details, the basics…this is a rollercoaster of a season,” Rice said.

He also eulogised Brentford.

“I’m not naïve to think Brentford are a pushover. They are one of the best teams in the league and their recent form shows that. It’s a point gained in our journey but we wanted to win the game,” Rice added.

Arsenal, who are seeking their first league title since 2004, have won just two of their last six matches, extending a worrying trend of near misses after three consecutive runners-up finishes.