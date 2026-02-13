Arsenal miss chance to extend Premier League lead with Brentford draw

Arsenal's Noni Madueke celebrates scoring their first goal against Brentford in Premier League on February 12, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Arsenal lost an opportunity to increase their lead at the top of the Premier League after a 1-1 draw at Brentford here at Gtech Community Stadium on Thursday.

In the 61st minute, Noni Madueke gave the visitors the lead with a towering header, but Keane Lewis-Potter struck the equaliser in the 71st minute with a thunderous strike after receiving a throw-in by Michael Kayode.

The first half favoured Brentford, who put David Raya, the goalkeeper, to the test by taking a number of opportunities. Without a defender, William Saliba, Arsenal began the match nervously, Gabriel losing a corner and Raya just managing to block a threatening backpass.

Mikel Arteta gave Eberechi Eze his initial league start since the beginning of 2026, though the England international was mainly ineffective and was substituted by captain Martin Odegaard at halftime.

Arsenal then came back on after the break and led when Madueke headed Hincapie's cross over. Viktor Gyoekeres nearly scored the goal but was stopped by a last-minute tackle by Kayode.

Brentford was made even by the goal of Lewis-Potter, and momentum swung their way. Arsenal had late chances, one of them a one-on-one opportunity by Gabriel Martinelli, but it was saved by Caoimhín Kelleher.

This result leaves Arsenal on 57 points in 26 matches, four points ahead of Manchester City, whose 3-0 win over Fulham on Wednesday keeps the cross-town rivalry close.

Brentford are in seventh with 40 points, and they are open to European qualification for the first time.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta emphasised consistency.

“We have to be at our best every game and have the luck needed to secure three points each week,” Arteta said.