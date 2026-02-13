Canada vs United Arab Emirates Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, CAN vs UAE Match 20

Canada and UAE face off in the 20th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 13. 2026. — Geo Super

DELHI: The 20th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is being played between Canada and UAE at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

Canada have won the toss and elected to bat first against the UAE.

Historically, Canada and UAE have faced each other six times with Canada claiming all the wins while UAE are yet to register a win.

Playing XIs

UAE: Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Kumar, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique and Muhammad Jawadullah.

Canada: Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Yuvraj Samra, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana and Ansh Patel.