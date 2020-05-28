ICC defers board meeting after reported leak of 'confidential' docs, emails

Documents showing an inquiry against England and Wales Cricket Board Chairman Colin Graves initiated by Shashank Manohar (pictured) have reportedly been leaked, and resulted in postponement of an ICC meeting. Photo: AFP

In an unprecedented move, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday deferred its board meeting - expected to discuss the fate of this year's ICC T20 World Cup - till June 10, following discussions around issues of 'confidentiality'.

The ICC board met via teleconference to discuss various items, but all the agenda items - including the fate of the T20 World Cup and process of electing the next chairman ICC - were deferred till the next meeting.

This adjournment followed after a number of board members, according to the ICC, had raised their concerns over the issue of confidentiality recently and felt it required immediate attention to ensure the sanctity and confidentiality of board matters in line with the highest standards of governance.

"There was a unanimous agreement to immediately initiate an independent investigation led by the ICC’s Ethics Officer and supported by global experts. The board will be updated on this by the ICC CEO at its next meeting on June 10," said the ICC.

There was no immediate clarification from the ICC on what prompted the governing body to sideline all major issues faced by the game and discuss the 'breach of confidentiality' and what actually is being probed by the Ethics Officer of the ICC.

"The cricket world is facing some major issues. It is surprising to see the ICC defer all agenda items. I don't know what exactly happened but this is unprecedented. Something really serious happened during the board meeting." — a source privy to the inner workings of the ICC.

Geo Super understand that the alleged breach of confidentiality involves leakage of several communications between board members and ICC including, but not limited to, the leak of documents related to an inquiry against England and Wales Cricket Board Chairman Colin Graves initiated by Shashank Manohar.

READ: Shashank Manohar to step down as ICC chairman as uncertainty looms

The inquiry was regarding some monetary benefits given to Cricket West Indies ahead of the ICC elections and a series of emails between BCCI and the ICC's general counsel over tax exemption issues in India ahead of next T20 World Cup.

The ICC board, meanwhile, has also requested the ICC management to continue their discussions with stakeholders in exploring various contingency options in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the COVID-19 virus.

ICC defers board meeting after reported leak of 'confidential' docs, emails