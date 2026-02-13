Pakistan 'A' beat Nepal in Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars opener

Pakistan and Nepal women team players pictured during their ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on February 13, 2026. — ACC

BANGKOK: Pakistan Women’s ‘A’ produced a solid performance to register a 30-run victory over Nepal in the opening match of the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars at the Terdthai Cricket Ground on Friday.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 137-6 in 20 overs, with captain Hafsa Khalid top-scoring with an unbeaten 40, which included two boundaries and a six.

Left-arm spinners Anosha Nasir and Momina Riasat were instrumental with the ball, sharing a five wickets to restrict Nepal to 107-6.

Pakistan’s innings began on a shaky note as openers Shawaal Zulfiqar and Yusra Amir were dismissed for just 19 runs.

Khalid then joined Huraina Sajjad (17 off 23 balls, 1×4) to form a 37-run partnership that steadied the innings.

Nepal fought back in the middle overs, claiming three wickets in six overs between the 11th and 16th, reducing Pakistan from 56-2 to 83-5.

A late surge from Waheeda Akhtar, who scored 23 off 15 balls with five boundaries, helped boost the total.

Eman Naseer (9 not out off 4 balls) finished the innings with a six in the final over, giving Pakistan a defendable score. For Nepal, Kabita Kunwar was the most effective bowler, taking 2-10 in her two overs.

In response, Nepal lost Samjhana Khadka early in the third over, but Bindu Rawal (39 off 45 balls, 8×4) and Puja Mahato added stability, taking the score from 15-1 to 62 before Rawal was dismissed by Riasat.

Anosha Nasir then struck in the 12th over, followed by successive wickets in the next two overs, leaving Nepal struggling at 69-6 in 13.3 overs.

Despite a resilient 38-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Sita Rana Magar (19 not out, 22 balls, 2×4) and Kunwar (18 not out, 20 balls, 1×4), Nepal fell short.

Anosha Nasir finished with 4-0-20-3, Momina Riasat took 4-0-21-2, and Waheeda Akhtar claimed 1-19 from her three overs.

Pakistan Women’s ‘A’ will take on India ‘A’ in their second Group A match at the same venue on Sunday, 15 February, with the first ball scheduled for 12pm PKT.