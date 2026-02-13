Brian Bennett stars as Zimbabwe post fighting total against Australia

Brian Bennett of Zimbabwe celebrates their half century during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 match between Australia and Zimbabwe at R. Premadasa Stadium on February 13, 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. — AFP

COLOMBO: Zimbabwe posted a competitive 169-2 in their second group-stage match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 against Australia at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday, thanks to an outstanding innings by Brian Bennett.

Batting first, Zimbabwe got off to a flying start as openers Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani put on a 61-run partnership, setting the tone against the Kangaroos.

Marumani was dismissed by Marcus Stoinis for a brisk 35 off 21 balls, including seven boundaries, breaking the opening stand.

Bennett then partnered with Ryan Burl, and together they added 70 runs to guide Zimbabwe past the 100-run mark.

Bennett showcased his class, reaching his 10th T20I fifty while keeping the scoreboard ticking. The partnership ended when Burl was run out for 35 off 30 balls, leaving Zimbabwe at 131-2 in 16 overs.

Skipper Sikandar Raza joined Bennett and played a quick cameo, helping Zimbabwe cross the 150-run mark.

The Chevrons finished their innings strongly, losing only two wickets in the full 20 overs.

Bennett remained unbeaten on 64 off 56 balls, hitting seven fours, while Raza contributed a crucial 25 off 13 deliveries, featuring two fours and a six.

For Australia, Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green claimed one wicket each, while the other bowlers struggled to make an impact.