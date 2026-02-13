Nikola Topic makes emotional NBA debut after cancer battle





Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topić(left) moves the ball against Milwaukee Bucks center Jericho Sims during the second half at Paycom Center on Feb 12, 2026. — Reuters

Nikola Topic made his long-awaited National Basketball Association (NBA) debut for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, marking an emotional return to professional basketball after undergoing treatment for testicular cancer.

Serbian guard, the 12th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, won his first NBA points in the 110-93 loss by the Thunder to the Milwaukee Bucks.

This was the first regular-season appearance of Topic, who had spent his first season out due to a knee injury sustained before the draft.

He was sidelined once more as he was diagnosed with cancer in the pre-season. After a medical operation in October and chemotherapy, he slowly regained his fitness.

Topic joined the game in the late first quarter to the enthusiastic reception of the home audience. His only basket came early in the second period with a jumper near the free-throw line, and he had two points, one assist and one rebound.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault praised the resilience of the 20-year-old, noting that, regardless of numerous failures, he still loves basketball to his heart.

“Just thrilled for him,” Daigneault said.

“He’s obviously been through a ton of adversity in his life in the last couple years. He’s a young guy that all he wants to do is play basketball and that’s been taken from him a couple of different times.”

Topic appeared in the G League earlier in the week, scoring seven points and seven assists in an overtime win playing as the Oklahoma City Blue.