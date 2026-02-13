Victoria Mboko stuns Elena Rybakina in Qatar Open quarter-final, eyes WTA top 10

Canada's Victoria Mboko celebrates winning her quarter final match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina on February 12, 2026. — Reuters

DOHA: Canada’s Victoria Mboko moved a step closer to breaking into the top 10 of the WTA rankings for the first time after stunning Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina in the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open on Thursday.

The 19-year-old achieved a narrow 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 win, breaking the nine-match winning streak of Rybakina. It was the second time that Mboko defeated a two-time Grand Slam champion in four encounters.

Mboko stressed the need to remain calm and improve her performance against elite competitors, as she understood it was difficult to compete with someone who had recently won a Grand Slam.

“Going into the match I knew it was going to be a really hard battle and I wanted to stay calm,” Mboko said. “I didn’t really have many expectations because she has a great record and has just won the Australian Open. I knew I had to play my ‘A’ game.

“I do understand that when you play higher-profile players, you have to raise your level.”

Mboko started the 2025 season outside the top 300, but has since gone to the world No. 13.

Last year, she was the youngest player to win a major champion four times in the same tournament since Serena Williams did it to win the Canadian Open title in Montreal.

In Doha, she will play in the semi-finals on Friday against a former French Open champion, Jelena Ostapenko, and winning will ensure that she makes her top-10 debut when the new rankings are published on Monday.

Karolina Muchova will face Maria Sakkari in the other semi-final.