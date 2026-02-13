Amir calls Abhishek Sharma 'just a slogger' ahead of India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash

The collage shows former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir (left) and Indian batter Abhishek Sharma. — CPLT20/AFP

COLOMBO: Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has described Indian opening batter Abhishek Sharma as “just a slogger” ahead of the high-voltage ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash between the arch-rivals on Sunday.

During a candid discussion on Geo News’ special show ‘Haarna Mana Hai’, Amir shared his unfiltered views on a young batsman’s playing style.

Reflecting on the player’s approach at the crease, Amir offered a critical assessment of his technique and consistency.

"From what I have seen of him so far, in my opinion — if I’m being completely honest — he looks like a slogger to me. He just tries to hit every ball. If it connects, it connects. But most of the time, the chances of failure are higher," Amir said.

Amir highlighted the inconsistency in Sharma’s performances, describing the risks of his high-risk batting style.

"You must have noticed that he might play eight innings and score in only one of them, while in the others he gets 10, 15, 0, 20. The way he swings the bat, there doesn’t seem to be much technique — it’s more like, “Just give me the ball and I’ll swing.” Technically, I haven’t found him very sound," he added.

The left-arm pacer acknowledged Sharma’s potential but emphasised the danger of relying on such a style.

"I’m giving an honest opinion. I’m also saying that on the day it comes off, it really comes off — and he can hurt any team. But his game is very high risk. Secondly, he even struggles against a good slower ball," he said.

Amir added that Sharma would only be considered a complete batsman once he could consistently handle swing and execute shots with proper technique:

I’ll consider him a proper batsman when I see him handling even slight swing properly, tackling it well, and middling his shots consistently. Then I’ll say yes, he’s a complete batsman. For now, it’s just — if it connects, it connects.

Former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper Rashid Latif also weighed in, analysing Sharma’s technique. He noted that while the batter has excelled in T20 cricket, his style exposes certain limitations.

"Apart from mostly domestic cricket, he has mainly performed in T20Is. His upper body doesn’t come forward much; he gives himself a lot of room. That’s why he looks like a slogger — because he’s ready to hit every ball," Latif said.

Latif added that Sharma’s approach could pose challenges in longer formats or situations requiring defensive play:

"When he tries to play a defensive shot, he will face problems. He doesn’t get into the proper line, so the reason he’s been successful is that he’s been focusing on just one thing — he hasn’t really worked on his defence," he added.

Sharma has been a force in the shorter format, amassing 1,297 runs in 39 matches at a strike rate of 194.95, including eight half-centuries and two centuries.

Against Pakistan, he has scored 110 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 189.65, including one half-century.

However, his impact in the ongoing T20 World Cup has been limited. Sharma was dismissed for a first-ball duck against the USA, missed the match against Namibia due to illness, and his participation against Pakistan remains in doubt.