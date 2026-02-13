Australia win toss, elect to bowl first against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup

Australia’s stand-in captain Travis Head (left) and Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza at the toss ahead of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 13, 2026. — Screengrab/Livestream

COLOMBO: Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Zimbabwe in the 19th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 here on Friday at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa and Matthew Kuhnemann.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer and Blessing Muzarabani.

Head-to-head

Historically, Australia and Zimbabwe have faced each other three times in T20Is, with the Kangaroos leading the head-to-head record with two wins, while Zimbabwe have registered one victory.

Matches played: 3

Australia won: 2

Zimbabwe won: 1

Both sides have clashed once in the T20 World Cup, with the Chevrons claiming victory back in 2007 in Cape Town.

Batting first in that match, the Kangaroos were restricted to 138-9, with Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden and Ricky Ponting failing to pile on runs.

Brad Hodge remained unbeaten and top-scored with 35 runs, while Andrew Symonds chipped in with 33.

In reply, Zimbabwe chased down the total, losing five wickets in the final over. Wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor led his side with an unbeaten 60 off 45 deliveries, including four boundaries and two sixes.

Form Guide

Australia will look to carry forward the same momentum after registering a win over Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2026, following their whitewash series defeat against Pakistan.

After a poor T20I tri-series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, Zimbabwe will aim to continue their winning run against Australia in the T20 World Cup format, eyeing a 2-0 record after their opening win against Oman.

Australia: W, L, L, L, NR (most recent first)

Zimbabwe: W, L, L, W, L