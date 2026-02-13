Australia vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, AUS vs ZIM Match 19

Australia and Zimbabwe face off in the 19th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 13. 2026. — Geo Super

COLOMBO: The 19th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is being played between Australia and Zimbabwe at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday.

Historically, Australia and Zimbabwe have faced each other three times in T20Is, with the Kangaroos leading the head-to-head record with two wins, while Zimbabwe have registered one victory.

Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa and Matthew Kuhnemann.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer and Blessing Muzarabani.