Abhishek Sharma's participation in doubt for Pakistan clash in T20 World Cup

Abhishek Sharma of India bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 match between India and USA at Wankhede Stadium on February 07, 2026 in Mumbai, India. — AFP

Abhishek Sharma’s participation in India’s high-voltage clash against Pakistan remains uncertain after the aggressive opener was hospitalised with a stomach infection, according to Indian media reports.

The left-handed batter was admitted to hospital earlier this week due to gastric complications. However, after showing signs of improvement, he was discharged and rejoined the Indian squad.

Despite returning to the team, concerns persist over his physical condition. Reports suggest Sharma is still experiencing weakness, with the medical staff closely monitoring his recovery ahead of the crucial encounter.

A final decision regarding his inclusion in the playing XI for the Pakistan fixture will be taken during Friday’s training session in Colombo, Indian media stated.

Sharma recently appeared in a video alongside fellow pacer Arshdeep Singh, where he shared an update on his health.

The opener revealed that he had been limited to eating plain rice and lentils during his illness and admitted to losing around two kilograms due to the infection.

The much-anticipated match between Pakistan and India is scheduled to be played in Colombo on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the India national cricket team is set to arrive in Colombo from Delhi later tonight as preparations intensify for one of cricket’s most eagerly awaited contests.

It is pertinent to mention that the opening batter has been a force to reckon with in the shorter format, scoring 1,297 runs in 39 matches at a blistering strike rate of 194.95, including eight half-centuries and two centuries.

Against Pakistan, he has featured in three matches, scoring 110 runs at a strike rate of 189.65, including one half-century.

Historically, India and Pakistan have faced each other in 16 T20 internationals. Of these, India have won 13, while Pakistan have emerged victorious on three occasions.

Both teams have clashed eight times in the T20 World Cup, with India leading the head-to-head 6-1, while one match ended in no result.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Rinku Singh.