Dodgers announce new deal with Max Muncy

An undated photo of Los Angeles Dodgers' third baseman Max Muncy. — Reuters

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced a one-year, $10 million extension with veteran third baseman Max Muncy on Thursday.

The deal includes a $7 million salary for the 2027 season and a $10 million club option for 2028 that includes a $3 million buyout. He will earn $10 million in 2026.

Also on Thursday, free-agent utility man Enrique Hernandez broke some news of his own by referencing his expected return to the Dodgers on Instagram.

"What else did you expect?!!! 3 in a row has a nice ring to it! #WeBack," Hernandez wrote along with posting a picture of himself wearing a Dodgers' World Series champions T-shirt.

The Dodgers have yet to confirm the news on Hernandez; however, The Athletic reported the contract is for one year and $4.5 million. He played last season on a one-year, $6.5 million deal.

Muncy, 35, is a two-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion entering his ninth season with L.A. in 2026.

He batted .243 with 19 homers and 67 RBIs in 100 games last season and added three homers in the playoffs.

Muncy's World Series Game 7 homer against the Toronto Blue Jays was his 16th in the postseason, a team record.

He is a career .229 hitter with 214 homers and 604 RBIs in 1,020 games for the Oakland A's (2015-16) and Dodgers.

Hernandez, 34, batted .203 with 10 home runs and 35 RBIs in 92 games last season. He spent nearly two months on the injured list with elbow discomfort and returned Aug. 26 after fears his season was done because of the injury.

He ended up having left elbow surgery last November, and his status for the start of the 2026 season is uncertain.

In 12 major league seasons, nine of which have been with the Dodgers over two separate stints, Hernandez is a career .236 hitter with 130 home runs and 470 RBIs in 1,275 games.