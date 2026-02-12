Will Abhishek Sharma play T20 World Cup 2026 match against Pakistan?

India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup Super Four match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. — ACC

DELHI: India's explosive left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma is doubtful for the highly anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Pakistan, scheduled to be played in Colombo on February 15.

The top-ranked T20I batter missed India's recently concluded fixture against Namibia here due to a stomach infection, which the defending champions won comfortably by 93 runs.

The victory marked India's second victory in as many games and lifted them to the summit of the Group A standings, but they face a major challenge in their next group-stage fixture as they take on traditional rivals, who also won both their first two fixtures.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav provided an update on Sharma's health condition at the toss for their Namibia clash here earlier today, stating that the 25-year-old may miss more matches.

"Abhishek is still not fine, he will miss a game or two," said Yadav.

Furthermore, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), while sharing their lineup for the aforementioned fixture, shared that his condition was being monitored by its medical team.

"Abhishek Sharma is still recovering from his illness and was unavailable for selection. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his progress."

For the unversed, Sharma fell ill on the eve of India's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener against the United States of America (USA), during which he bagged a golden duck and did not take the field during the second innings.

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate later confirmed that the batter was recovering from a stomach bug.

"Abhi still has a few issues with his tummy," ten Doeschate had said. "We are hopeful that he'll be available for the game in two days' time."