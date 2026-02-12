Raheem Sterling joins Feyenoord after Chelsea exit

An undated photo of former Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling. — Reuters

Raheem Sterling has joined Dutch club Feyenoord after his contract with Chelsea was terminated by mutual agreement in January, which had 18 months to run.

The 31-year-old has signed a deal with Feyenoord as a free agent until the end of the season.

Sterling, in a statement, said that he has spent a lot of time discussing numerous options, but in the end agreed to a deal with Feyenoord, who are second in the Eredivisie table and managed by Robin van Persie, a former Manchester United and Arsenal striker.

"As a free agent, I've had, for the first time in a long time, the opportunity to control the next step," he said.

"In my career. I wanted to take my time to speak with clubs and their head coaches to better understand the role they envisioned for me and ensure that I can add real value in this next chapter.

"Having spoken in great detail with Robin, I'm confident that Feyenoord is a place I can be happy and establish myself as a valued member of the team. Playing abroad is a whole new challenge for me - and one I'm ready to embrace. Honestly, I'm just excited to get started."

England winger was frozen out of the Chelsea squad before and after a loan move to Arsenal during the previous campaign.

Raheem Sterling made 81 appearances for Chelsea since joining them and scored 19 goals and assisted 15 times. His last match for the Blues was against Bournemouth on the final day of the 2023/24 season in the Premier League.

Chelsea had signed Sterling from Manchester City in 2022, where he lifted four Premier League trophies, in a deal worth 50 million pounds ($69 million) on a five-year contract, but the move turned sour following the arrival of manager Enzo Maresca in 2024.