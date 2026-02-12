Carlos Brathwaite quashes India's propaganda against Usman Tariq

This collage of pictures shows former West Indies cricketer Carlos Brathwaite (left) and Pakistan's Usman Tariq. — ICC

KARACHI: Former West Indies cricketer Carlos Brathwaite on Thursday debunked the propaganda against Usman Tariq's bowling action, being orchestrated by Indian-origin accounts on social media, by issuing a subtle clarification.

A false statement, linked to Brathwaite's name, was circulating on social media, which claimed that the former all-rounder, while commentating on the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match between England and West Indies, had suggest India should bat first in their blockbuster fixture against Pakistan on February 15, further advising them to not step back if Usman Tariq "chucks".

"India should bat first on 15th and see what Usman Tariq does. If he chucks, don't step back. Tell your guns to chuck too. Give what you get. As simple as simple as that," an X account, bearing the username RCB_HIvv3 quoted Brathwaite as saying.

The post managed to draw Brathwaite's attention, who deemed it false with a subtle reply.

"I'll be reporting this. Where are the quotes? When did you say this?" he questioned.

@RCB_HIvv3 @elonmusk your platform need to start demonetizing people that post fake quotes and attribute them to public figures.



They can post what they want , get called out and take down the post. 296k people have seen this and formed an opinion of a baseless claim . pic.twitter.com/UpF8XClnoq — Carlos Brathwaite (@CRBrathwaite26) February 12, 2026

Brathwaite, irked by Indian-orchestrated propaganda, made a separate post, warning the user against deleting the false post, which, however, is now unavailable on the microblogging website.

"This is disingenuous, false and nasty of you," Brathwaite called out to the user.

I’ll be reporting this

Where are the quotes ?

When did u say this ?



This is disingenuous, false and nasty of you



Don’t delete the tweet either. https://t.co/JuMvSRLc8V — Carlos Brathwaite (@CRBrathwaite26) February 12, 2026

It is pertinent to mention that Usman Tariq, who has represented Pakistan in four T20Is, has been subject to the Indian-orchestrated propaganda since making his international debut despite explaining his rare medical condition.

Tariq has been reported for a suspect bowling action twice in his budding career, but was later cleared on both instances. Last year, he was given a go-ahead by the ICC-accredited biomechanics lab after bowling 24 deliveries.

According to cricket's laws, a bowler's arm can bend up to a maximum of 15 degrees while bowling, and Tariq, who has a slingy action, insists it falls well within these limits, citing the unique structure of his elbow.

"There are two corners on my elbow which make it hard for me to straighten fully," Tariq explained.

"As you can see from history, whenever spinners faced allegations of chucking, they went to the lab, tried to modify their action, and worked on the correct degree of flexion. That sometimes confuses spectators. I have undergone two official tests in Pakistan, and my action was cleared. Unlike others, I didn't have to change anything. I was confident because I know I am not throwing."