Khabib named GOAT, Jones disqualified for doping

An undated photo of former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. — AFP

American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) head coach Javier Mendez has named former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov as the greatest UFC fighter of all time, snubbing former heavyweight champion Jon Jones due to doping.

Khabib retired undefeated at 29-0 with 19 finishes, including a famous win over former two-weight champion Conor McGregor.

Jones is also regarded as one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time. He claimed titles in both the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions and holds numerous records, including the most title fight wins in UFC history.

However, he also has multiple drug testing violations that overshadow his accolades.

Mendez, while speaking on ‘The Ahmad Mahmood Show,’ said Khabib is the greatest of all time near him.

He added that he would have put Jon Jones in the same category as well, but he cannot because of doping.

“The GOAT for me is Khabib, and I would put Jon Jones in that category, but I can’t,” Mendez told The Ahmad Mahmood Show.

“If you’re caught doing something you shouldn’t have been doing, how can you be considered at the top of the league? This is a true sport, and in a true sport you cannot put that person ahead. How many people have won Olympic gold medals and then they find out they cheated and got the medals taken away from them?”

Jones' career has also been surrounded by several other controversies, including hit-and-run incidents and legal issues.

Jones hung up his gloves on June 21, 2025, following a fight night event in Azerbaijan. When UFC CEO Dana White announced that the American had officially retired and Tom Aspinall is the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, it ended the American’s era.