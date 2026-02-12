Ramadan National Tennis Championship 2026 to be held in Karachi

PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq (centre) addresses a press conference at Naya Nazimabad in Karachi on February 12, 2026. — Our Correspondent

KARACHI: The Ramadan National Tennis Championship 2026 will be held here at the Naya Nazimabad from February 16 to 23, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisam-ul-Haq announced on Thursday.

Aisam made the announcement while addressing a press conference here alongside foundation CEO Samad Habib and Gymkhana President Syed Muhammad Talha.

The PTF President said preparations for the historic eight-day national event have been completed, adding that the initiative is designed to provide a competitive platform for both established and emerging players from across the country.

"This championship is a historic milestone for Karachi and Pakistan tennis, as it is the first national-level Ramadan night tennis tournament. It will play an important role in bringing forward new talent," said Haq.

The total prize purse for the championship has been fixed at Rs2.05 million — the highest prize money announced for a Ramadan night sports event in the country so far, courtesy of the Arif Habib Group, which provided a sponsorship worth Rs3.5 million.

Top-ranked players from the country have already confirmed their participation in the tournament, which is being conducted under the umbrella of the PTF and is expected to help unearth new talent and strengthen the domestic tennis structure.

Matches will be contested across multiple categories, including men's singles and doubles, women's singles and doubles, boys' U18, girls' U18, boys' U14 and girls' U14 divisions.

Meanwhile, the player registration will remain open until February 12, with qualifying draws scheduled to be released on February 15, while qualifying matches are scheduled to be played on February 16 and 17.

The main round will begin on February 18, with the finals and closing ceremony slated for February 23.

Khalid Rehmani has been appointed as the tournament director and referee. The organising committee includes Syed Muhammad Talha, senior manager Muhammad Asif and Altaf Hussain.