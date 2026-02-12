Rafael Nadal comments on Novak Djokovic’s hopes of 25th major

An undated photo of Rafael Nadal (right) and Novak Djokovic. — AFP

Rafael Nadal has said that Novak Djokovic does not have enough opportunities left to claim a 25th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic, 38, holds a record of winning the most men’s singles Grand Slams, having won his most recent and the 24th title at the 2023 US Open.

The Serbian tennis star was very close to becoming the oldest major singles champion in tennis history, but he was defeated by Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open 2026 final.

Nadal is the second-highest Grand Slam winner with 22 crowns before retiring in 2024.

Djokovic and Nadal allowed the fans to witness what was arguably the greatest rivalry in the history of men’s tennis; they contested 60 matches, a men’s Open Era record, between 2006 and 2024.

During a charity golf tournament at the Club de Campo in Madrid, Nadal was questioned about Novak Djokovic’s bid for a 25th Grand Slam.

“It’s done; I don’t think we need to analyse tennis based on who wins,” Nadal replied.

“He had an opportunity in Melbourne, and at this stage of his career, to be honest, he doesn’t have that many left, and I think what he’s achieving is admirable.”

The former world No. 1 also spoke about being a fan of tennis since his retirement.

“It feels calmer and without any strange feelings because my time here ended the way it was meant to,” said the 39-year-old.

“I extended my career longer than I ever imagined, and now I’m completely happy to see my colleagues succeed, and in a way, I also enjoy their success.”