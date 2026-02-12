Sialkot Stallionz add three national cricketers to squad after PSL 11 auction

Pakistan Shaheens' Mohammad Shahzad celebrates winning Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship victory at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2025. — Instagram/@mshahzad.official

KARACHI: New entrants Sialkot Stallionz on Thursday announced the inclusion of three domestic cricketers to their squad for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

The Stallionz, in a statement, announced expanding their squad to 19 players by signing national cricketers Mohammad Shahzad, Arshad Iqbal and Nisar Khan for Rs6 million each.

"Sialkot Stallions have included Mohammad Shehzad, Arshad Iqbal, and Nisar Khan in their squad. All three players have signed contracts worth PKR 6 million each with the franchise and will represent Sialkot Stallions in the upcoming season," Stallionz said in a statement.

"The inclusion of these players will further strengthen the team's batting and bowling departments. Following these new signings, Sialkot Stallions' squad for HBL PSL now consists of 19 players."

The development came the following day, the first-ever PSL player auction was held, during which the Stallionz picked up 11 players, including Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan, Australia's Ashton Turner and Peter Siddle and South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi.

Notably, following the star-studded auction, during which a total of 103 players were sold, batting all-rounder Shahzad expressed his disappointment over failing to attract a single partner despite consistent performances in the domestic circuit as well as in international tournaments, including the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship.

"Hey, hope [you] all are good, 10 months before I was the Player of the Tournament in President's Trophy. I'm the second highest wicket taker in the tournament of Hong Kong Super Sixes and was part of Emerging Asia Cup winning team, [but] unfortunately I did not get opportunity to play," Shahzad posted on Instagram story.

"Now I'm unsold in PSL auction. I can't fit in 100 players? Really?"

Sialkot Stallionz: Mohammad Nawaz (PKR 6.16 crores), Mohammad Salman Mirza (PKR 3.92 crores), Ahmed Daniyal (PKR 2.24 crores), Saad Masood (PKR 84 lacs), Steve Smith (Direct Signing), Jahanzaib Sultan (PKR 60 lacs), Sahibzada Farhan (PKR 5.70 crores), Ashton Turner (PKR 4.2 crores), Peter Siddle (PKR 2.5 crores), Tabraiz Shamsi (PKR 2.2 crores), Lachlan Shaw (PKR 60 lacs), Delano Potgieter (PKR 60 lacs), Josh Phillippe (PKR 2.3 crores), Shan Masood (PKR 65 lacs), Momin Qamar (PKR 1.075 crors) and Muhammad Awais Zafar (PKR 60 lacs), Mohammad Shahzad (PKR 60 lacs), Arshad Iqbal (PKR 60 lacs) and Nisar Khan (PKR 60 lacs).