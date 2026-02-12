Thomas Tuchel signs contract extension as England manager

England manager Thomas Tuchel during training on October 13, 2025. — Reuters

Thomas Tuchel has agreed to extend his contract as an England manager through to Euro 2028, the Football Association confirmed on Thursday.

The German initially signed an 18-month contract in January 2025, which was scheduled to run until the 2026 World Cup.

According to BBC Sport, Tuchel said that it was "no secret to anyone that I have loved every minute so far" and that he was "very happy and proud" to continue in the role.

According to British media, Tuchel sees a home Euros in England as a rare opportunity and is prepared to invest two more years.

The 2028 European Championship finals will be hosted by England, Wales, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland.

The FA is eager to have continuity and eliminate speculation regarding Tuchel's future in the run-up to the World Cup.

FA CEO Mark Bullingham said that Tuchel's extension aims to ensure that the potential distraction is taken away.

"We know the players are right behind him, and the togetherness within the group is there for all to see," said Bullingham.

"By securing them early for 2028, we have taken away the potential distraction of contract negotiations around the tournament."

The 52-year-old has been linked with Manchester United, where Michael Carrick is the current interim manager until the conclusion of the season.

Thomas Tuchel led England to eight victories in eight matches during World Cup qualification, and they will face Croatia, Ghana and Panama in their group at the finals.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea manager will be attending the draw of the 2026-27 Nations League on Thursday.