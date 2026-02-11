Naqeebullah, Aqib rout SNGPL as WAPDA crowned President's Trophy Grade-I champions

WAPDA's players and support staff celebrate winning the President's Trophy Grade-I after beating SNGPL in the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 11, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Naqeebullah and Aqib Khan led Water and Power Development Authority's (WAPDA) to a come-from-behind victory on the fourth day of the President's Trophy Grade-I final against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

At the commencement of the decisive fourth day, SNGPL resumed their 245-run pursuit from 181/4 through set batters Omair Bin Yousuf and Mubasir Khan, unbeaten on 60 and 21, respectively.

Requiring a further 64 runs with six wickets in hand, SNGPL succumbed to an astounding collapse, triggered by Naqeebullah and Aqib, as they lost their remaining wickets for just 28 runs.

Naqeebullah and Aqib both registered five-wicket hauls, conceding 59 and 56 runs, respectively.

Omair remained the top-scorer for SNGPL with an unbeaten 63 off 109 deliveries with the help of seven fours and a six, followed by Abdul Samad, who made a 38-ball 39, while Mubasir mustered 22 off 16.

The recently concluded President's Trophy Grade-I final was a see-saw battle between the two sides as the preceding day also marked an astounding turnaround as SNGPL, who started from a precarious position, finished strongly.

SNGPL resumed their first innings from 110/9 in response to WAPDA's first innings' 265 all out and could add seven more to their overnight score to finish at 117 all out in 45.1 overs, thus succumbing to a 148-run deficit.

Opening batter Azan Awais remained the top-scorer for SNGPL with a valiant 48 off 117 deliveries, laced with seven fours, while captain Mohammad Rizwan (15) was the other to amass double figures.

Naqeebullah spearheaded WAPDA's bowling charge in the first innings with a four-wicket haul. He was supported by Mohammad Zeeshan, who bagged three wickets, while Aqib Khan made two scalps.

Despite a 148-run advantage in their favour, WAPDA's batting unit was dismantled by the pace duo of Dahani and Ali, who took four wickets each, booking the side for a meagre 96 in 33.5 overs.

Captain Khalid Usman remained the top-scorer with a run-a-ball 18, followed by opener Muhammad Akhlaq and wicketkeeper batter Bismillah Khan, 15 each, while Mohammad Zeeshan (11) and Mohammad Ammar (10) were the others to amass double figures.