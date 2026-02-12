T20 World Cup 2026: Namibia win toss, elect to bowl first against India

India captain Suryakumar Yadav (second from right) and Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus (second from left) at the toss for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 12, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

DELHI: Namibia have won the toss and opted to field first against India in the 18th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah.

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo and Max Heingo.

Head-to-head

India and Namibia have come face-to-face just once in the shortest format, with their solitary meeting coming at the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup, during which the former prevailed by nine wickets.

Matches: 1

India: 1

Namibia: 0



Form Guide



India and Namibia enter the fixture with decent momentum in their favour as the holders have just one defeat in their last five completed T20Is, while the Eagles have two.



However, the two teams had contrasting starts to their respective T20 World Cup 2026 campaigns as India eased past the United States of America (USA) by 29 runs, while Namibia suffered a seven-wicket thrashing at the hands of Netherlands in their opening assignment.

India: W, W, L, W, W (most recent first)

Namibia: L, W, L, W, W