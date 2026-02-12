Tyson Fury eyes blockbuster fight after Arslanbek Makhmudov

Tyson Fury poses for a photograph with promoters Frank Warren and Bob Arum during a press conference after winning the fight against Deontay Wilder at T-Mobile Arena in Nevada on October 9, 2021. — Reuters

Tyson Fury is eying a blockbuster showdown against Oleksandr Usyk, as his promoter Frank Warren has revealed his plans.

Fury announced his retirement from boxing last January, following his back-to-back defeats by Usyk in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

However, he reversed his decision for a fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov, scheduled for April 11, which is considered to be his tune-up bout before a high-profile outing in the summer.

The Saudis had been looking forward to a long-awaited fight between Fury and former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in the second half of the year, but AJ’s involvement in a fatal car crash in which he lost his two teammates and close friends spoiled those plans.

WBO ruler Fabio Wardley is also interested in a fight with Tyson Fury, after Makhmudov.

However, Fury is eying a fight with the only man to have ever beaten him.

"He wants to be the best. That's how he's always been. He's told me he wants to fight Usyk again," Fury's promoter Frank Warren told Sky Sports.

"Tyson's a fighting man. He loves it. He goes in the gym, and when he gets down to serious training, he wants to see an end result, and the end result for him is fighting.”

Warren believes Fury doesn’t need to fight anymore as he has already cemented his legacy, but he wants to fight.

"For me, he doesn't need to fight. He's cemented his legacy. But he is fighting on, and he's going to be a great addition to the heavyweight scene,” he added.

"He's a great personality. The crowds come out for him; this is a big, big moment for his career."