India vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, IND vs NAM Match 18

India and Namibia face off in the 18th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 12, 2026. — Geo Super

DELHI: The 18th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is being played between co-host and defending champions India and Namibia here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

India and Namibia have come face-to-face just once in the shortest format, with their solitary meeting coming at the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup, during which the former prevailed by nine wickets.

Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah.

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo and Max Heingo.