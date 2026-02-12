Thomas Tuchel set to extend England contract until Euro 2028: reports

An undated picture of England manager Thomas Tuchel. — Reuters

Thomas Tuchel is set to extend his contract as England manager through to Euro 2028, according to international media reports on Thursday.

In January 2025, the German assumed control on a contract that extends to the 2023 world cup scheduled in this summer.

According to media reports, Tuchel sees a home Euros in England as an unparalleled opportunity and is prepared to invest two more years.

England, Wales, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland are hosting the 2028 European Championship finals. The Football Association is eager to have continuity and eliminate speculation in regards to Tuchel's future in the run-up to the World Cup.

The 52-year-old has been closely associated with Manchester United, where Michael Carrick is staying until the conclusion of the season.

Tuchel led England to eight victories in eight matches during World Cup qualification, and they will face Croatia, Ghana and Panama in their group during the finals.

The former Paris St-Germain and London Chelsea manager is present at the draw of the 2026-27 Nations League on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention that Ex-Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain boss Tuchel took charge of England in January 2025, having agreed to take the reins a few months prior to that. His initial deal was a relatively short one that would see him complete a World Cup cycle.