Have Islamabad United released Shamar Joseph from PSL 11 squad?

Shamar Joseph of West Indies reacts during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against England at Wankhede Stadium on February 11, 2026 in Mumbai, India. — AFP

KARACHI: The first-ever historic Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 players auction was held at the Expo Centre in Lahore.

All eight franchise teams—including the new additions Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen and Sialkot Stallionz, as well as the newly renamed Rawalpindi team—finalised their squads for the upcoming edition, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

Three-time PSL champions Islamabad United assembled their squad with a mix of international, local and emerging talents ready to make their mark.

West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph was among the players bought by the franchise, with a reported price of PKR 1.10 crore.

However, speculation has emerged that Joseph may have been released from the squad following backlash from fans.

Reports suggest that the franchise decided to part ways with him after public concerns regarding allegations of misconduct in his home country.

The absence of the Caribbean pacer was noted on Islamabad United’s social media, where the squad banner now features 17 players instead of the originally announced.

Additionally, Joseph’s individual player post, initially uploaded after signing, appears to have been removed.

No official statement has been issued by Islamabad United’s management regarding Joseph’s status in the PSL 11 squad.

For the unversed, the 26-year-old was previously picked by Peshawar Zalmi as a partial replacement for England’s Gus Atkinson during PSL 9.

However, he did not feature in any matches that season due to a toe injury sustained during West Indies’ historic Test win at the Gabba.

Islamabad United squad for PSL 11: Shadab Khan (PKR 7.00 crores), Salman Irshad (PKR 1.2 crores), Andries Gous (PKR 1.4 crores) and Devon Conway (PKR 6.30 crores), Faheem Ashraf (PKR 8.50 crores), Mehran Mumtaz (PKR 1.2 crores), Max Bryant (PKR 1.95 crores), Khurram Shahzad (PKR 2.70 crores), Mark Chapman (PKR 7.00 crores), Mohammad Wasim Jr (PKR 4.10 crores), Mir Hamza Sajjad (PKR 70 lacs), Sameer Minhas (PKR 1.90 crores), Sameen Gul (PKR 60 lacs), Shamar Joseph (PKR 1.10 crores), Imad Wasim (PKR 2.2 crores), Richard Gleeson (PKR 1.1 crores), Haider Ali (PKR 1.50 crores), Mohammad Hasnain (PKR 77.5 lacs) and Dipendra Singh Airee (PKR 60 lacs).