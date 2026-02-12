Chris Bassitt joins Baltimore Orioles on one-year deal: reports

An undated picture of veteran right-hander Chris Bassitt. — Reuters

Baltimore Orioles have augmented their pitching staff by signing a veteran right-hander, Chris Bassitt, who has signed for a one-year contract of 18.5 million, as per reports by various media outlets on Wednesday.

Bassitt, who celebrates his 37th birthday on 22 February, will also get a signing bonus worth 3 million dollars provided he passes a medical, another half million should he play 27 games, a figure he has reached in every one of the last five years.

Bassitt had spent the previous three seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, where he had built a reputation as one of the most resilient pitchers in the game of baseball.

He has also accumulated 880 innings in the last five years, which places him in eighth position among all pitchers in Major League Baseball.

By 2025, Bassitt played a prominent role in the campaign to get Toronto to the World Series, and ended with an 11-9 record, a 3.96 ERA with 166 strikeouts in 170-2/3 innings.

He also contributed 8 1/3 one-run relief with 10 strikeouts in the American League Championship Series and the World Series.

Bassitt, a 16th-round selection of the Chicago White Sox in 2011, has a record of 83-64 with a 3.64 ERA, 1,191 strikeouts and 409 walks in 232 games, 218 starts.

He has pitched 23 1/3 innings with 21 strikeouts in 10 postseason appearances, with a perfect 3.04 ERA.

Bassitt is a part of an Orioles team that has more than 200 million dollars this offseason and an already established team of slugger Pete Alonso, closer Ryan Helsley, right-hander Zach Eflin and recent additions Shane Baz and Taylor Ward.

Baltimore hopes to strengthen its rotation with the experience and dependability of Bassitt; it also seeks to achieve American League East success.