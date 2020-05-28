Cricketers will overcome depression once play resumes: Misbah-ul-Haq

Photo: Chief Selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq

Chief Selector Misbah-ul-Haq on Wednesday said that cricketers who have been struggling mentally due to the COVID-19 lockdown will feel a lot better once they return to play, Daily Jang reported.

"Once the cricketers will step into the field to play, they’ll be able to overcome their struggles from depression after being locked up," he said.

Furthermore, the head coach reflected upon resuming play behind closed doors and admitted that players may initially find it difficult.

"It’ll be a difficult experience to play without a crowd but it is the need of the hour."

Meanwhile, he urged restless cricket fans to stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I’d request all the fans to stay home and experience cricket from the television screen because it’s for the your safety," he said.

Pakistan will tour England for a three-Test series and subsequent T20I series in August.

