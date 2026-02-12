NBA: Harden finds rhythm with Cavaliers in dominant win over Wizards

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden stands on the court in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Rocket Arena on Feb 11, 2026. — Reuters

James Harden appears to have settled seamlessly into the Cleveland Cavaliers’ setup, following a 138-113 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, reflecting his transition since arriving at the trade deadline.

In the case of Harden, the adaptation process has been simple due to the chemistry of the team and its unselfish attitude.

He emphasised that he was all about winning and fitting in with an already well-performing roster.

“Definitely vibes,” Harden said in a post-match press conference regarding his fit.

“I told them, I’ll figure it out. We’ll do some adjusting with each other, but for the most part, just do what you’ve been doing, and I’ll find my way. I’m just here to win, so whatever that looks like.”

The win was because of Harden as a floor general. His 13 points and 11 assists in 28 minutes, with only four shots taken, were key in keeping the offence moving, and were a high for him. He always located open shooters and positioned Jarrett Allen in the paint.

Other stars also contributed greatly to the Cavaliers. Sam Merrill was the star of the game with 32 points, Donovan Mitchell had 30 points and five assists, and Allen had 21 points and nine rebounds on 10-of-11 shooting.

The Wizards could not keep pace with the depth of Cleveland, with Kyshawn George recording the highest score of 17 points in Washington. Cleveland is flying, having won five straight games with a flawless 3-0 record since the trade.