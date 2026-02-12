All-round Sri Lanka crush Oman to register second T20 World Cup win

Kamindu Mendis of Sri Lanka celebrates taking the wicket of Nadeem Khan during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Oman at Pallekele Cricket Stadium on February 12, 2026 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. — AFP

Pallekele: Dominant Sri Lanka defeated Oman by 105 runs to record their second consecutive victory in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a mammoth 226, Oman were restricted to 120-9 in 20 overs. Mohammad Nadeem top-scored for his side with 53 off 56 balls, including three fours and one six.

Wasim Ali contributed 27 off 20 deliveries, hitting three sixes, while the rest of the batting lineup failed to make a significant impact.

Sri Lanka’s bowling was led by Dushmantha Chameera and Maheesh Theekshana, who picked up two wickets each. Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha and Kamindu Mendis chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Batting first, Sri Lanka posted a formidable 225-5 in 20 overs, thanks to outstanding contributions from wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, and skipper Dasun Shanaka.

The hosts had a shaky start, losing Pathum Nissanka for 13 off 11 balls after hitting two boundaries, dismissed by Sufyan Mehmood, and Kamil Mishara for eight, bowled by Jay Odedra, leaving the score at 42-2 in 5.1 overs.

Rathnayake and Kusal Mendis then steadied the innings with a 94-run partnership, during which Rathnayake registered his maiden T20I fifty.

The partnership ended when Rathnayake was bowled by Jiten Ramanandi for a crucial 60 off 28 balls, featuring eight fours and one six, with Sri Lanka at 136-3 in 13.3 overs.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka joined Kusal Mendis and the pair batted aggressively, surpassing the 150-run mark with a 63-run partnership.

Shanaka was dismissed for a blistering 50 off just 20 balls, including two fours and five sixes, again by Ramanandi.

On the very next delivery, Kusal Mendis was run out for 61 off 45 balls, which included seven fours, leaving Sri Lanka at 200-5 in 18.2 overs.

Sri Lanka finished their innings with Kamindu Mendis unbeaten on 19 off seven deliveries, hitting one four and two sixes, while Dunith Wellalage contributed six runs.