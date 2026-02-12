Pep Guardiola confirms Erling Haaland injury scare against Fulham

A collage of Striker Erling Haaland and Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Striker Erling Haaland has caused Manchester City an injury scare after Pep Guardiola cited that the striker requested to be taken off in the 3-0 victory over Fulham on Wednesday.

In 2026, Haaland scored the third goal of City with his first open-play goal in the Premier League.

However, following a tough test by Fulham defender Joachim Anderson during the build up to the second City goal, the Norwegian did not re emerge after the break.

Pep Guardiola stated that one of the players was uncomfortable and tired in the game, which led to a replacement due to precautionary reasons.

"[He had] some problems, he feels uncomfortable, it was 3-0, of course," Guardiola said.

"I didn't speak with the doctors, I don't know exactly what he has. Just fatigue or something.

"He said 'I don't feel comfortable' and with 3-0, with a lot of games, having Omar [Marmoush] -- common sense."

Bemoaning what the problem was, Guardiola suggested that Haaland is not coping with the number of games he has been having since he began his season at the FIFA Club World Cup in June.

The City manager mentioned Marc Cucurella when discussing Haaland following an injury to the Chelsea defender, who played in the squad that won the Club World Cup, in a draw with Leeds United on Tuesday.

"The reason why? Many games," Guardiola said. "Cucurella is injured, right? You know the reason why, right?"