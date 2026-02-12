Stan Wawrinka defeats Thijs Boogaard in Rotterdam Open opener

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka applauds fans in the stands after losing his third round match against Taylor Fritz of the US on January 24, 2026. — Reuters

Swiss legend Stan Wawrinka continued to add to his final season of goodbye by defeating 23-year-old Thijs Boogaard in the first round of the Rotterdam Open on Wednesday by a 6-3, 6-4 margin.

The second-largest age difference in ATP tour and Grand Slam history occurred between the 40-year-old and the Dutch lucky loser, Boogaard.

In 2011, Dominic Thiem defeated Thomas Muster at 44 in Vienna when he was 18. Wawrinka said that he was pleased with his performance, and he concentrated on remaining offensive despite a slow pace of playing.

Next is three-time Grand Slam winner Wawrinka, who said last year that 2026 would be his last season.

Wawrinka admitted that it is not easy to meet a powerful player in such harsh conditions, but he was eager to take the test and mentioned his recent results against the best players.

"I'm happy with the way I was playing," Wawrinka said.

"He's a really young player. He has many years on tour for sure. But I was really happy with the level today. I was focused on myself, trying to be aggressive.

"The conditions are quite slow, so it's never easy really to dictate. But I'm happy with my level so far."

Wawrinka achieved his breakthrough into a Grand Slam by winning the 2014 Australian Open, and last month became the oldest man to make the third round of the Melbourne major since Ken Rosewall.

"He's a tough player," Wawrinka said.

"Especially in these conditions, it's going to be difficult to generate something. But I'm looking forward to the challenge. I've been playing some good matches against top players, so I'm always trying to push myself."

He will likely participate in the other Grand Slams in the current year before retiring.