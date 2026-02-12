Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, ITA vs NEP Match 17

Nepal and Italy face off in the 17th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 12, 2026. — Geo Super

MUMBAI: The 17th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is being played between Italy and Nepal on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Italy has won the toss and elected to field first against Nepal in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Both Italy and Nepal are facing off in the T20I format for the first time ever.

Playing XIs:

Italy: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti (c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade (wk), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage and Ali Hasan.

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane and Lalit Rajbanshi.