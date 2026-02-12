Nottingham Forest sack Sean Dyche after goalless draw with Wolves

Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche during the match against Leeds United in Premier League on February 6, 2026. — Reuters

Head coach Sean Dyche has been sacked by Nottingham Forest after a 0-0 draw with Wolves, the last-placed team in the Premier League, confirmed in an official statement on Wednesday.

Forest has formally stated that he has sacked Dyche, having offered him and his staff their services, but said nothing more.

“Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as head coach,” the statement read.

“We would like to thank Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the club and we wish them the best of luck for the future. We will be making no further comment at this time.”

Dyche replaced Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou, who had previously been sacked earlier in the season as Forest manager.

The club are now ranked 17th on the Premier League table with only two of their previous ten league matches won and only three points ahead of the relegation line.

Dyche took the decision of the club with a bitter heart, recognising the fairness of the owner but accepting the reality of the state of football today.

“The owner has been fair to me, without a shadow of a doubt,” he said. “If the owner wants to make a change, then that’s up to him, and that’s the way football is now — that’s just the reality of it.”

Dyche, the Nottinghamian and former trainee at the club, first displayed potential by defeating Porto and Liverpool.

But his tenure ended in poor performance of results, such as losing the FA Cup to Wrexham, and now Forest are in survival mode in the Premier League.