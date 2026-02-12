Mohammad Nabi fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Mohammad Nabi (centre) speaks with an umpire as South Africa's captain Aiden Markram looks on during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 11, 2026. — ICC

AHMEDABAD: Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group D clash against South Africa.

Nabi was found to have violated Article 2.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which covers “Disobeying an Umpire’s instruction during an International Match.”

The incident occurred at the start of the 14th over of Afghanistan’s innings when Nabi engaged with umpires over a wristband worn by South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi.

The match itself ended in a nail-biting finish, with South Africa claiming a narrow victory following two dramatic Super Overs.

Veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj held his nerve in the second Super Over to guide South Africa to a sensational win at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

Batting first, South Africa posted a competitive 187/6 in 20 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Quinton de Kock (59 off 41) and Ryan Rickelton (61 off 28), with Rickelton finishing as the top scorer.

Afghanistan, chasing 188, matched the target with 187 in 19.4 overs, pushing the encounter into a Super Over.

For Afghanistan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the standout performer, smashing 84 off 42 balls, including seven sixes and four fours, while Omarzai contributed a quick 22 from 17 deliveries.

In the first Super Over, Ngidi was entrusted with South Africa’s bowling, but Omarzai struck two sixes and a four to post 17/0.

Rashid Khan then handed the ball to Farooqi, who was unable to defend the total as Tristan Stubbs hit a last-ball six, forcing a second Super Over.

In the decider, Stubbs and David Miller scored 23/0 for South Africa off Omarzai’s bowling, setting Afghanistan a 24-run target. Maharaj struck early by dismissing Nabi on the second delivery, bringing Gurbaz to the crease.

The wicketkeeper-batter turned the game on its head with three consecutive sixes, leaving Afghanistan needing six off the final ball, but South Africa ultimately held their nerve to seal a dramatic victory.