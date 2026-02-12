'India had two night training sessions; we weren’t given,' says Gerhard Erasmus

Gerhard Erasmus looks on during a net session as part of the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on June 10, 2024 in Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda. — ICC

DELHI: Namibia cricket team captain Gerhard Erasmus has expressed frustration over his side not being granted a night training session ahead of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 encounter with defending champions India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today.

Namibia played a day match against the Netherlands on Monday and subsequently trained in daylight over the following two days. In contrast, India prepared under lights in the lead-up to the fixture.

The issue became more striking when Erasmus and his teammates saw Canada begin a night session at the same venue, despite their own match against the UAE on Friday being scheduled for the afternoon.

“Yeah, we haven’t been given a night training session before this game, I don’t know why,” Erasmus said. “I think India has had two night training sessions, and I saw Canada training under lights just now. Make of that what you will, but we’ll just rock up and do our Namibian way, which is to fight.”

Erasmus highlighted that playing under lights is a challenge for Namibia, who have limited experience in day-night matches due to the lack of floodlights back home.

“We haven’t got any lights in Namibia for day-night games. Infrastructure-wise, it’s a challenge for us, so it’s not a casual thing for players without experience,” he explained.

“Except for those who have played in the Nepal Premier League, ILT20, or previous World Cups, you don’t really get accustomed to lights and training under them very often,” he added.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) responded that Namibia’s request had come too late.

“All teams were given the training schedules well in advance of the tournament – on 27 January – and requests for changes in timings were entertained wherever possible,” a spokesperson said. “However, Namibia’s request came in only the previous night (February 10) – too late for us to adjust the schedule.”

Namibia, who qualified for the tournament by winning the Africa qualifier in Harare, began their campaign with a defeat against the Netherlands.

They now face the United States and Pakistan in their remaining group fixtures, both scheduled for 3pm local time.