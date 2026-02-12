PSL 11 Auction: Imad Wasim opens up after being picked in unsold category

Imad Wasim celebrates after taking the wicket of Karachi Kings' Shoaib Malik during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 7, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has pledged to make a strong statement on the field after being picked by Islamabad United in the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 players auction held at the Expo Centre in Lahore.

Taking to social media, Wasim expressed his gratitude to the franchise for placing their faith in his abilities and vowed to repay their trust with strong performances.

“One team believed, thank you Islamabad United,” he tweeted. “This auction has sparked a fire in me. I’ve always proved my worth, and I will do so again. Every run, every wicket, every game… I’ll show on the field why I was worth the pick. Watch closely — the reminder is coming."

Most didn’t bid ignoring what I can do. One team believed, thank u @IsbUnited …

This auction sparked a fire inside me

I’ve always proved my worth, and I will prove it again. Every run, every wicket, every game… I’ll show on the field why I was worth the pick. Watch closely the… — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) February 11, 2026

Wasim, who remained unsold in the opening round of released players with a base price of PKR 4.2 crore, was later picked in the unsold category by Islamabad United for PKR 2.2 crore.

The 37-year-old has previously represented Karachi Kings from 2016 to 2022 and will now play for Islamabad United from 2023 onwards.

Over his PSL career, he has featured in 101 matches, scoring 1,293 runs at a strike rate of 136.97, including seven fifties, and has claimed 77 wickets with the ball.

The PSL 11 auction, the most anticipated in the league’s history, was held at the Expo Centre on Wednesday, with all eight franchises finalising their squads for the upcoming edition, set to run from 26 March to 3 May.

This auction marked a historic shift for the league, replacing the draft system used for player selections over the first ten editions since PSL’s inception in 2016.

The change comes as the league expands to include two new franchises — Sialkot Stallionz and Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen — while existing teams faced tough decisions, being allowed to retain only four core players each.