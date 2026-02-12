Premier League: Liverpool‘s Virgil Van Dijk header ends Sunderland’s unbeaten home run

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring their first goal on February 11, 2026. — Reuters

SUNDERLAND: Virgil van Dijk scored a second-half goal that gave Liverpool a narrow 1-0 win over Sunderland here at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday, ending the 12-match unbeaten home run in the Premier League.

The nearest to a deadlock was Florian Wirtz in the first half, who hit the post with a low shot when Liverpool started taking over after an energetic opening by Sunderland.

In the opening stages, the Reds were dangerous. Alisson Becker had to intervene to block attempts by Trai Hume and Robin Roefs, and Ibrahima Konaté made a crucial intervention to keep Brian Brobbey at bay.

The perseverance of Liverpool paid off in the 61st minute as the corner of Mohamed Salah landed on Van Dijk, his flicked header hit the net with a minor deflection on the back post.

This objective ultimately proved decisive in a close game.

Sunderland gave a full debut to deadline-day signing Nilson Angulo, who gave promise and challenged Alisson before the break. But late attempts on the part of Hume and substitute Hugo Ekitike could not produce a breakthrough by the hosts.

Liverpool feared when Wataru Endo was stretchered off after landing badly, and Joe Gomez was brought in to replace him.

However, the visitors controlled the latter part of the game like professionals, as they had seven minutes of additional time to earn three precious points and shift three steps ahead in the fight against the top four.