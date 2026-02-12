WATCH: Ahmed Shehzad breaks down over cricket exile

An undated picture of Pakistan's Test opener Ahmed Shehzad. — Screengrab/GeoNews

KARACHI: Pakistan opening batter Ahmed Shehzad became visibly emotional while speaking about his prolonged absence from cricket during a recent appearance on Geo News’ comedy talk show Hasna Mana Hai.

The 34-year-old opened up about the emotional toll of watching his contemporaries continue their careers while he remains on the sidelines.

Speaking candidly, Shehzad admitted the pain of exclusion still lingers despite nearly two decades of dedication to the sport.

“Yes, I do get emotional. And when I speak honestly, it hurts me a lot. I want to play. The way you said that all my batch-mates are playing — that makes me happy for them. I’m that kind of person: when something good happens for someone, I genuinely feel happy,” Shehzad said.

Reflecting on what he described as the turning point in his career, Shehzad questioned the circumstances that led to his downfall.

“But of course, I also wonder what the reasons were, why this happened. If things had not gone this way… everything started in front of my eyes. I have spent 18 years in this field, and then suddenly seeing all of it slip away — I remember it all, and it makes me cry,” he added.

Shehzad grew particularly emotional while discussing his nine-year-old son, revealing that conversations at home are often the most difficult.

“It usually lasts for two or three days. The pain is intense. Your emotions go through a rollercoaster. At night, when I’m trying to sleep… and then my son — this time what hurts me the most is that he’s nine, and he wanted me to play," he said.

"He sleeps beside me, and now he’s growing up. He says, ‘Baba, I remember that you used to play, but will I be able to remember you properly?’” he concluded.

The former Quetta Gladiators batter announced his retirement from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2023, but recently criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for listing his name in the local category of the PSL 10 draft. He labelled the move a publicity stunt.

“PSL 10 is going to happen, and the interesting thing about it is that I am also playing. For the last three or four days, it seems like I am part of PSL. Are you happy now with the hype? Why don’t you talk about those players for whom you have set everything aside in the last four to five years?” Shehzad questioned.

In a strongly worded critique, he accused PCB officials of using players to generate pre-tournament publicity.

“You all know that I have already announced my retirement. There are such blind and foolish people sitting in the PCB who can’t see that they use players to create hype by presenting them as good or bad in the market, just to gain pre-hype for their product,” he said.

Shehzad featured in five consecutive PSL seasons from 2016 to 2021, playing 45 matches and scoring 1,077 runs at a strike-rate of 120.06, including nine half-centuries.

Meanwhile, the 11th edition of the PSL is scheduled to run from 26 March to 3 May following the historic auction held on Wednesday.

All eight franchises have finalised their squads, blending international stars, established local players and emerging talent ahead of the upcoming season.