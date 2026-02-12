Premier League: Antoine Semenyo inspires Manchester City's win over Fulham

Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo in action against Fulham in Premier League on February 11, 2026. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Antoine Semenyo chipped in with a goal and an assist, as Manchester City thumped Fulham 3-0 here at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, reducing the Arsenal lead on the Premier League table to three points.

City are now 53 points, 26 games into their season, and leaders Arsenal have 56, although with a game in hand before they travel to Brentford on Thursday. Fulham remain 12th with 34 points.

The first half saw the city run riot with all three goals scored in a ruthless performance. Semenyo broke the deadlock in the 24th minute, and it was his second goal since coming to the club in January, when he left Bournemouth.

Fulham midfielder Sander Berge accidentally turned back a cross on the right to goal that enabled Semenyo to poke his fifth goal in eight games.

City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was briefly threatened when Harry Wilson began a counter-attack, but the hosts increased their lead a few moments later.

Semenyo then passed the ball accurately behind the defence to Nico O’Reilly, who coolly handled it to go over Bernd Leno, 2-0.

Erling Haaland scored a third 39 minutes later, receiving the ball on the edge of the box and driving a low shot through the bottom-right corner to become the 22nd league goal of the season of his career, furthering his Golden Boot calculations.

The second half was a tame affair, as not many opportunities were offered, yet City were never disturbed as they easily endured a thumping victory.