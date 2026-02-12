Sri Lanka vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, SL vs OMA Match 16

Sri Lanka and Oman face off in the 16th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on February 12, 2026. — Geo Super

PALLEKELE: The 16th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 was played between Sri Lanka and Oman on Thursday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Oman won the toss and elected to field first against co-hosts Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka and Oman have not previously faced each other in the shorter format and are meeting for the first time in T20 Internationals.

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana.

Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal and Jay Odedra.