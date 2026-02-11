Novak Djokovic withdraws from Qatar Open

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Alejandro Tabilo of Chile during the Hellenic Championship at OAKA Olympic Athletic Center in Athens, on November 4, 2025. — Reuters

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Qatar Open, set to start from next week in Doha, due to fatigue, the tournament organisers announced on Wednesday.

The 38‑year‑old was expected to make his return to the courts since the Australian Open, where he was defeated by Carlos Alcaraz in the final, but will instead rest ahead of the North American swing.

Alcaraz came from behind to dismiss Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 at Rod Laver Arena to claim his first Australian Open title on February 1 and cement himself as the undisputed world number one.

In the absence of the 24-time Grand Slam winner, Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will headline the ATP 500 tournament as the top two seeds in Doha, which begins on Monday.

After the Australian Open defeat, Novak Djokovic, while speaking about his participation in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028, admitted that he could cut down his schedule in a bid to be at his best at the 2028 Olympic Games.

"God knows what happens tomorrow, let alone in six or 12 months, so it has been a great ride – I love you guys," Djokovic said.

"That’s why I left it open. I really don’t know. You’ve followed me for a long time and I don’t pretend or fake things. I told you for the last year or year and a half that I’m not sure how much and what is next.

"I said I’d like to play until the 2028 Olympics, but that might mean playing one tournament a year, maybe 10, 15, two, or seven - I honestly don’t know.

"I don’t want to make decisions about my schedule and future so far in advance. Right now, my only wish is to be with my family, and then I’ll see what’s next."