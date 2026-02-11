List of unsold players at historic PSL 11 player auction

This collage of pictures shows Brisbane Heat's Usman Khawaja (left) and South Africa's Keshav Maharaj. — Cricket Australia/ICC

LAHORE: Former Australia top-order batter Usman Khawaja and experienced South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj headlined the unwanted list of players that went unsold at the first-ever Pakistan Super League (PSL) auction, held here at the Expo Centre on Wednesday.

The experienced left-hander was among a host of high-profile international and domestic cricketers who failed to attract bids as franchises reshaped their squads under the league's new auction model ahead of the 11th edition, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

Besides Khawaja, a number of prominent overseas names, including England's Dawid Malan, Jason Roy and Reece Topley, Australia's rising T20 sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk, experienced New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham and South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen, Tony de Zorzi and Keshav Maharaj, also went unsold.

Several sought-after T20 specialists such as Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Alzarri Joseph and Shahnawaz Dahani were overlooked, while Bangladesh stars Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, along with Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal and Charith Asalanka, similarly did not go under the hammer.

Among the notable Pakistani players who remained unsold were Hussain Talat, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Zeeshan, Zahid Mehmood, Musa Khan and Rohail Nazir, alongside emerging players, including Mohammad Huraira and Mubasir Khan and Pakistan U19 men's cricket team's captain Farhan Yousaf.

List of unsold players at PSL 11 player auction:

Usman Khawaja, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jimmy Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Alzarri Joseph, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Hussain Talat, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Zeeshan, Zahid Mehmood, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Mohammad Huraira, Mubasir Khan, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Moises Henriques, Keshav Maharaj, Imran Tahir and Saad Ali.