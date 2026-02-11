Anthony Joshua’s promoter provides update on his future

An undated photo of Anthony Joshua (Left) and his promoter Eddie Hearn. — X/@EddieHearn

Anthony Joshua’s lifelong promoter, Eddie Hearn, has provided an update on the two-time heavyweight world champion's future.

Joshua defeated American boxer Jake Paul last time out. After that fight, he travelled to Nigeria to meet his family.

During his time in Nigeria, AJ was involved in a fatal car crash, in which he lost two of his teammates, Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele, who were also his close friends.

The incident spoiled Joshua’s immediate boxing plans, but, speaking to First Round TV, his promoter Hearn has suggested he is starting to get back into the gym, but he can’t tell if he will fight in the future.

“I don’t think there is any guarantees he fights again, but at the same time I expect him to because it’s something that he loves. It’s something he can carry those guys with him, though as well and it’s something he wants to do,” Hearn said.

“From a boxing sense, physically it wasn’t easy what he went through either. People probably don’t realise the extent of what he’s been through. He’s been training, but he’s not ready yet and he won’t be for a while to return to boxing training.”

He added that they were planning a fight for Anthony Joshua in March and then a bout against Tyson Fury, but for now, that’s not going to happen.

“We were gearing up for him to fight in March and then fight Tyson Fury. Obviously, that’s not going to happen now. I don’t know if it will ever happen. In the next few months, he will turn up the dial on training and see where he is at on that,” he added.