PSL 11: Complete squads of all eight teams after historic players auction

LAHORE: The highly anticipated player auction in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was held here at Expo Centre on Wednesday as all eight franchises finalised their squads for the upcoming 11th edition, set to run from March 26 to May 3.

The auction marked the first in the history of the marquee league, replacing draft – a players' selection process – which remained intact for the first 10 editions since its inception in 2016.

The change in players' selection model comes as the PSL gears up for an expansion with the addition of two new franchises, Sialkot Stallionz and Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen, while presenting the six existing franchises with a challenging decision-making as they were allowed to retain only four players from their core.

Three-time champions Islamabad United kicked off the proceedings by picking up all-rounder Faheem Ashraf for a staggering Rs85 million, after an aggressive bidding war.

United went on to add Mark Chapman, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Max Bryant, while also securing Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Shamar Joseph and Haider Ali to strengthen both their pace resources and middle order depth.

Karachi Kings were equally assertive, splashing Rs79 million on David Warner in one of the headline moves of the auction. They further bolstered their squad with Salman Ali Agha, Adam Zampa and Azam Khan, alongside Johnson Charles and Mir Hamza.

Lahore Qalandars focused on reinforcing their core players, re-acquiring Haris Rauf and Fakhar Zaman for Rs76 million Rs79.5 million, respectively. They also brought in Usama Mir and Ubaid Shah, while adding overseas options such as Dasun Shanaka and Gudakesh Motie.

Rawalpindi snapped up Naseem Shah for Rs86.5 million —the highest bids of the auction — and securing Daryl Mitchell for Rs80.5 million. Mohammad Amir, Rishad Hossain and Asif Afridi were also among their major purchases as the franchise prioritised a formidable bowling unit.

Peshawar Zalmi strengthened their core with the additions of Michael Bracewell and Kusal Mendis at Rs42 million each, while also recruiting James Vince and Mohammad Haris to fortify their batting resources. Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad were picked to enhance their pace options.

Quetta Gladiators invested heavily in both youth and overseas talent, bringing back Rilee Rossouw for Rs55.5 million and signing Tom Curran for Rs42 million. Khawaja Nafay was another significant acquisition at Rs65 million, complemented by Jahandad Khan, Arafat Minhas and Faisal Akram as the Gladiators reshaped their squad.

Newcomers Hyderabad Houston Kings assembled a competitive outfit in their maiden auction, acquiring Riley Meredith for Rs42 million and Kusal Perera for Rs31 million. Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Hassan Khan were among their prominent domestic signings, while Sharjeel Khan and Ottniel Baartman added further depth to the new franchise's ranks.

Fellow newcomers Sialkot Stallionz's auction was headlined by the signing of Sahibzada Farhan for Rs57 million, while they also roped in Ashton Turner and Josh Philippe to strengthen their batting unit.

Tabraiz Shamsi and Peter Siddle were brought in to lead the bowling attack.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (PKR 7.00 crores), Abdullah Shafique (PKR 2.20 crores), Sikandar Raza (PKR 2.80 crores), Mohammad Naeem (PKR 70 lacs) and Mustafizur Rahman (PKR 6.44 crores), Haris Rauf (PKR 7.6 crores), Usama Mir (PKR 3.5 crores), Fakhar Zaman (PKR 7.95 crores), Ubaid Shah (PKR 2.70 crores), Haseebullah Khan (PKR 1.1 crores), Mohammad Farooq (PKR 60 lacs), Dasun Shanaka (PKR 75 lacs), Parvez Hossain Emon (PKR 60 lacs), Asif Ali (PKR 60 lacs), Tayyab Tahir (PKR 60 lacs) and Gudakesh Motie (PKR 1.1 crores).

Karachi Kings: Hasan Ali (PKR 4.76 crores), Abbas Afridi (PKR 3.08 crores), Khushdil Shah (PKR 3.36 crores), Saad Baig (PKR 60 lacs) and Moeen Ali (PKR 6.44 crores), David Warner (PKR 7.90 crores), Azam Khan (PKR 3.25 crores), Salman Ali Agha (PKR 5.85 crores), Shahid Aziz (PKR 92.5 lacs), Mir Hamza (PKR 2.4 crores), Adam Zampa (PKR 4.50 crores), Mohammad Hamza Sohail (PKR 62.50 lacs), Aqib Ilyas (PKR 60 lacs), Khuzaima Bin Tanveer (PKR 90 lacs), Johnson Charles (PKR 2.00 crores), Muhammad Waseem (PKR 1.1 crores), Ihsanullah (PKR 1.05 crores) and Rizwanullah (PKR 60 lacs).

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (PKR 7.00 crores), Salman Irshad (PKR 1.2 crores), Andries Gous (PKR 1.4 crores) and Devon Conway (PKR 6.30 crores), Faheem Ashraf (PKR 8.50 crores), Mehran Mumtaz (PKR 1.2 crores), Max Bryant (PKR 1.95 crores), Khurram Shahzad (PKR 2.70 crores), Mark Chapman (PKR 7.00 crores), Mohammad Wasim Jr (PKR 4.10 crores), Mir Hamza Sajjad (PKR 70 lacs), Sameer Minhas (PKR 1.90 crores), Sameen Gul (PKR 60 lacs), Shamar Joseph (PKR 1.10 crores), Imad Wasim (PKR 2.2 crores), Richard Gleeson (PKR 1.1 crores), Haider Ali (PKR 1.50 crores), Mohammad Hasnain (PKR 77.5 lacs) and Dipendra Singh Airee (PKR 60 lacs).

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (PKR 7.00 crores), Sufiyan Muqeem (PKR 4.48 crores), Abdul Samad (PKR 2.8 crores), Ali Raza (PKR 1.96) and Aaron Hardie (Direct Signing), Aamir Jamal (PKR 1.9 crores), Mohammad Haris (PKR 2.20 crores), Khalid Usman (PKR 60 lacs), Abdul Subhan (PKR 62.5 lacs), James Vince (PKR 3.00 crore), Michael Bracewell (PKR 4.20 crores), Kusal Mendis (PKR 4.2 crores), Iftikhar Ahmed (PKR 1.80 crores), Nahid Rana (PKR 60 lacs) and Mirza Tahir Baig (PKR 60 lacs).

Quetta Gladiators: Abrar Ahmed (PKR 7.00 crores), Usman Tariq (PKR 5.6 crores), Hasan Nawaz (PKR 3.92 crores), Shamyl Hussain (PKR 84 lacs) and Spencer Johnson (Direct Signing), Rilee Rossouw (PKR 5.55 crore), Faisal Akram (PKR 1.25 crores), Arafat Minhas (PKR 1.1 crore), Jahandad Khan (PKR 2.5 crore), Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (PKR 6.5 crore), Wasim Akram Jnr (PKR 77.5 lacs), Khan Zaib (PKR 60 lacs), Bismillah Khan (PKR 60 lacs), Saqib Khan (PKR 60 lacs), Brett Hampton (PKR 60 lacs), Sam Harper (PKR 60 lacs), Bevon Jacobs (PKR 60 lacs), Saud Shakeel (PKR 65 lacs), Ben McDermott (PKR 1.1 crores) and Tom Curran (PKR 4.2 crores).

Rawalpindi: Mohammad Rizwan (PKR 5.6 crore), Sam Billings (PKR 3.08 crore), Zaman Khan (PKR 1.12 crore), Yasir Khan (PKR 60 lac), Naseem Shah (PKR 8.65 crore), Rishad Hossain (PKR 3 crore), Daryl Mitchell (PKR 8.05 crores), Mohammad Amir (PKR 5.4 crore), Abdullah Fazal (PKR 67.5 lac), Amad Butt (PKR 80 lacs), Dian Forrestor (PKR 60 lacs), Laurie Evans (PKR 1.1 crores), Asif Afridi (PKR 2.4 crore), Kamran Ghulam (PKR 65 lacs), Fawad Ali (PKR 60 lacs), Mohammad Amir Khan (PKR 60 lacs) and Shahzaib Khan (PKR 60 lacs).

Sialkot Stallionz: Mohammad Nawaz (PKR 6.16 crores), Mohammad Salman Mirza (PKR 3.92 crores), Ahmed Daniyal (PKR 2.24 crores), Saad Masood (PKR 84 lacs), Steve Smith (Direct Signing), Jahanzaib Sultan (PKR 60 lacs), Sahibzada Farhan (PKR 5.70 crores), Ashton Turner (PKR 4.2 crores), Peter Siddle (PKR 2.5 crores), Tabraiz Shamsi (PKR 2.2 crores), Lachlan Shaw (PKR 60 lacs), Delano Potgieter (PKR 60 lacs), Josh Phillippe (PKR 2.3 crores), Shan Masood (PKR 65 lacs), Momin Qamar (PKR 1.075 crors) and Muhammad Awais Zafar (PKR 60 lacs).

Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen: Saim Ayub (PKR 12.6 crores), Akif Javed (PKR 1.96 crores), PKR Maaz Sadaqat (PKR 3.5 crores), Marnus Labuschagne (Direct Signing), Usman Khan (PKR 4.62 crores), Mohammad Ali (PKR 2.15 crores), Kusal Perera (PKR 3.1 crores), Muhammad Irfan Khan (PKR 2.9 crores), Hassan Khan (PKR 1.85 crores), Shayan Jahangir (PKR 60 lacs), Ottniel Baartman (PKR 1.1 crores), Hammad Azam (PKR 60 lacs), Riley Meredith (PKR 4.2 crores), Sharjeel Khan (PKR 60 lacs), Asif Mehmood (PKR 60 lacs), Hunain Shah (PKR 60 lacs), Rizwan Mehmood (PKR 60 lacs), Saad Ali (PKR 60 lacs) and Tayyab Arif (PKR 60 lacs).