Premier League clubs unanimously vote to resume contact training amid virus

Premier League clubs voted unanimously on Wednesday to resume contact training as the English top-flight took a significant step towards restarting in June.

The Premier League was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Liverpool just two wins away from sealing the title.

Clubs returned to training in small and socially distanced groups last week but they have moved to stage two of the "return to training protocol".

"Premier League shareholders today voted unanimously to resume contact training, marking another step towards restarting the Premier League season, when safe to do so," the league said in a statement.

"Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact."

The decision was made following consultation with clubs, players, managers and the government.

Clubs that have already completed the necessary risk assessments are expected to move to the new phase as soon as Thursday.

Later on Wednesday, the Premier League announced four more positive findings from 1,008 tests of players and club staff.

