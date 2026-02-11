West Indies beat England to register second win in T20 World Cup

Gudakesh Motie of West Indies celebrates teammates after bowling out Jacob Bethell (not pictured) during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against England and West Indies at Wankhede Stadium on February 11, 2026 in Mumbai, India. — AFP

MUMBAI: West Indies registered their second win in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 by defeating England by 30 runs here at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first, the Caribbean side posted an imposing 196-6 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of a sensational unbeaten knock by Sherfane Rutherford.

The left-hander smashed 76 off 42 deliveries, striking two fours and seven sixes to anchor the innings.

Jason Holder provided late impetus with a fiery 31 off 17 balls, including one four and six maximums, while Roston Chase contributed a steady 34 from 29 deliveries, hitting six boundaries.

Shimron Hetmyer also chipped in with a brisk 23 off 12 balls, laced with two fours and two sixes.

For England, Jamie Overton and Adil Rashid led the bowling attack with two wickets apiece, while Jofra Archer and Sam Curran claimed one each.

In reply, chasing a daunting 197-run target, England were bowled out for 166 in 19 overs.

Phil Salt got the Three Lions off to a rapid start with 30 off 14 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes, before falling to Romario Shepherd.

Jacob Bethell fought back with a composed 33 off 23 deliveries, hitting four fours and a six, but was dismissed by Gudakesh Motie.

Jos Buttler scored 21 off 14 balls, while Sam Curran remained unbeaten on 43 off 30 deliveries, striking three fours and two sixes, but ran out of partners as wickets continued to tumble at the other end.

Gudakesh Motie spearheaded the West Indies bowling attack with figures of 3/33 in four overs.

Roston Chase claimed two wickets, while Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Joseph picked up one wicket each to seal a comprehensive victory for the Caribbean side.