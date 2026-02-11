Arsenal’s boss Mikel Arteta pays heartfelt tribute to sacked Thomas Frank

This collage of photos shows Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta (left) and Thomas Frank. — Reuters

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has paid a heartfelt tribute to Thomas Frank after the Danish coach was fired by Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Frank was sacked by Tottenham, following less than eight months in office, after a 2-1 loss to Newcastle United at home on Tuesday.

Spurs are 16th in the Premier League and only five points ahead of the relegation zone following a horrific spell of performances.

Arteta praised Frank as a coach and wished him luck for the future, acknowledging the brutal nature of Premier League management.

"Thomas is an excellent coach. He is an extraordinary man as well and he has proven that in the Premier League," Arteta told reporters ahead of Thursday's Premier League trip to Brentford.

"We know our responsibility is beyond just performance. Sometimes results dictate what happens to us. I wish him all the very best for whatever he wants to do next."

Spurs will face Arsenal on February 22 next in the North London derby, with either an interim manager or a permanent appointment in charge.

Arteta added that his team has now faced opponents under new management so many times this season that it now feels normal. It has forced Arsenal to adapt their tactical preparations and focus on themselves rather than second-guess their opponents' approach.

"At the end you learn the lesson not only with the change of manager but with what you expect from a manager to do against you as well, because they change it a lot this season," Arteta said.

"So, focus more on us and make sure that what we want to achieve... The set-up is one thing, the player profile is another thing and the momentum of the game and context is something else.

When asked if Premier League clubs were being too impatient, Arteta said: "In the context of every club it is very different, but it's always a possibility. I can just talk about Frank and what I know as a coach, because I faced him many times and how he prepares his teams and what he did at Brentford too.

"But in the end this league is so competitive. We are all vulnerable because anybody can beat you on the day and that's really tough to manage."